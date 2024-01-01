Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $187.34 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

