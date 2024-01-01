Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $713,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.47 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $266.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.98.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

