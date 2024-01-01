Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $834,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

