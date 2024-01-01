Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

