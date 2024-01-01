Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.