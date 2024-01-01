Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

