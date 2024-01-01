Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

NWSA stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.