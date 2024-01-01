Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 161 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $35,919,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $25,311,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $1,265,645. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

