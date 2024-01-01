Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,904 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 482,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 90,954 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 150,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.65 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

