Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 499 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.