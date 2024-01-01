Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 817 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 417.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

