Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

