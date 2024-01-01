Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $706.49 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

