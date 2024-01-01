Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $13.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $526.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

