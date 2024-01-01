Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $91,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

LOW opened at $222.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

