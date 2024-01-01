Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

