Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.