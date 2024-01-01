Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

