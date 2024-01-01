Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 259,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,733,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.20 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

