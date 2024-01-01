Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

