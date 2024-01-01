Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

