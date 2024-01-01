Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 242,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.