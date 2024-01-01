Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 44.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $613,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

