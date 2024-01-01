Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 756 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

TLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

TLK opened at $25.76 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

