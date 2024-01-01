Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 8.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Matador Resources worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

