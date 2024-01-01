McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $462.98 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.