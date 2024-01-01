Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

