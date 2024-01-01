Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $630.78 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.28 and a 52 week high of $647.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

