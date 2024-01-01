Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $313.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

