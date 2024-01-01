My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

