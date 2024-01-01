O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.