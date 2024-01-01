Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $405.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.99 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

