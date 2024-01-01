Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 200.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $405.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.99 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

