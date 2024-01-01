One Day In July LLC Invests $378,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.19. The company has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.