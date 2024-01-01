O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

ORLY stock opened at $950.08 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $959.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

