Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

