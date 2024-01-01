Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.47 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile



Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

