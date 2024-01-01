Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

