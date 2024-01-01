PDS Planning Inc Acquires 327 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.