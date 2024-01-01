PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGN opened at $878.29 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $899.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $822.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

