PDS Planning Inc Buys 80 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.