PDS Planning Inc Buys 835 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

