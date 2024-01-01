PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCO opened at $390.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.92 and its 200 day moving average is $344.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $274.80 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

