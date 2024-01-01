PDS Planning Inc Has $383,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Wipro

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.