PDS Planning Inc Has $406,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

