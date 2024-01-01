PDS Planning Inc Invests $222,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
