PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.