PDS Planning Inc Sells 118 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.66 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

