PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.