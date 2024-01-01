PDS Planning Inc Sells 156 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.